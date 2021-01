A panel of World Health Organization scientists arrived in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday to cooperate in the research on the origin of the COVID-19 virus.

According to China's National Health Commission, the WHO team will need to go through relevant quarantine procedures required under China's epidemic control measures before conducting field work.