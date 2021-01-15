News / Nation

Cheers! Chinese baijiu is now an official English name

Zhang Shu
  21:50 UTC+8, 2021-01-15       0
China adopts "Chinese baijiu" as the official English name for its traditional distilled liquor with the term more common than "Chinese distilled spirits" among English users.
Zhang Shu
  21:50 UTC+8, 2021-01-15       0
SSI ļʱ
Cheers! Chinese baijiu is now an official English name
Imaginechina

Chinese baijiu, which has a history of more than 2,000 years, is one of the world's top six distilled spirits along with brandy, whisky, vodka, rum and gin.

China has adopted "Chinese baijiu" as the official English name for its traditional distilled liquor, and the name will be applied in the 2021 Import and Export Tariff Code by China Customs, the China Alcoholic Drinks Association announced yesterday.

The association said the term “Chinese baijiu” is more popular and common than “Chinese distilled spirits” among English users. Other names once used included Chinese spirits and Chinese liquor. 

Since 2010, baijiu or baijiu (liquor) has been widely used in international academic journals, and also in global competitions such as the Masters of Wine or the World's Best Sommelier.

In 2015, baijiu enthusiasts even picked August 9 as World Baijiu Day, as the date has a similar pronunciation to baijiu.

Chinese baijiu, which has a history of more than 2,000 years, is one of they world's top six distilled spirits, along with brandy, whisky, vodka, rum and gin. Its consumption is about tone-third of the world's distilled spirits. The most famous Chinese baijiu is Moutai.

The new term was trending on Weibo as many people welcomed the decision. 

Many Weibo users joked that if it had been changed to pinyin earlier, they wouldn't have needed to struggle with their English tests in school.

Cheers! Chinese baijiu is now an official English name

Chinese netizens joked that if it had been changed to pinyin earlier, they wouldn't have needed to struggle with their English tests in school.

Some online comments say the change is the reflection of China's growing confidence in traditional culture. They hope to see more Chinese vocabulary in English.

Cheers! Chinese baijiu is now an official English name

A Twitter user calls for an emoji for baijiu.  

Cheers! Chinese baijiu is now an official English name

A Twitter user suggests further simplifying the name. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Weibo
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     