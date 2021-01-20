China to establish COVID-19 testing facilities in all county-level regions

A Chinese health official said nucleic acid testing facilities should be established in every county-level region across the nation amid efforts to prevent COVID-19 in rural areas.

At a press conference, Wang Bin, an official with the National Health Commission, also called for strengthened public health emergency preparedness in county-level regions.

While urging rural residents to avoid unnecessary gatherings and stay alert to the coronavirus, she said the environment of clinics, recreation centers and other venues where people gather in rural areas will be tested to detect possible infection hazards.

Pharmacies in rural areas should be cautious in selling antipyretics and ask buyers to take COVID-19 tests as soon as possible, she added, urging primary-level medical centers and hospitals to play a better role in detecting suspicious patients.