News / Nation

China to establish COVID-19 testing facilities in all county-level regions

Xinhua
  19:48 UTC+8, 2021-01-20       0
A Chinese health official said nucleic acid testing facilities should be established in every county-level region across the nation amid efforts to prevent COVID-19 in rural areas.
Xinhua
  19:48 UTC+8, 2021-01-20       0

A Chinese health official said Wednesday that nucleic acid testing facilities should be established in every county-level region across the nation amid efforts to prevent COVID-19 in rural areas.

At a press conference, Wang Bin, an official with the National Health Commission, also called for strengthened public health emergency preparedness in county-level regions.

While urging rural residents to avoid unnecessary gatherings and stay alert to the coronavirus, she said the environment of clinics, recreation centers and other venues where people gather in rural areas will be tested to detect possible infection hazards.

Pharmacies in rural areas should be cautious in selling antipyretics and ask buyers to take COVID-19 tests as soon as possible, she added, urging primary-level medical centers and hospitals to play a better role in detecting suspicious patients.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     