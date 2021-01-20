News / Nation

Average life expectancy in Tibet reaches 71.1

Xinhua
  20:10 UTC+8, 2021-01-20       0
The average life expectancy in Tibet Autonomous Region reached record high of 71.1 in 2020, doubling the figure of 35.5 in 1951, said Qizhala, chairman of the regional government.
Xinhua
  20:10 UTC+8, 2021-01-20       0

The average life expectancy in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region reached a record high of 71.1 in 2020, doubling the figure of 35.5 in 1951, said Qizhala, chairman of the regional government.

The key health indicators of maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate both fell close to 50 percent from 2015, dropping to 50 per 100,000 and eight per 1,000, respectively, Qizhala said in his government work report delivered Wednesday at the fourth session of the 11th People's Congress of Tibet Autonomous Region.

From 2016 to 2020, Tibet also made substantial progress in the treatment and prevention of hydatid disease, reducing the prevalence rate from 1.66 percent, highest among China's provincial-level regions, to 0.26 percent which is close to the national average.

Hydatid disease is known to have been a health hazard and economic burden for the patients and their families. It has caused huge losses to local agriculture and animal husbandry.

Besides hydatid disease, other endemic diseases including Kaschin-Beck disease, congenital heart disease, and cataract that once troubled the Tibetan people have also been brought under effective control.

Treatments for more than 400 major diseases are now available at hospitals in the autonomous region, according to official data.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     