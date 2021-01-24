3 more miners rescued from east China gold mine

Three more miners were rescued on Sunday after being trapped underground for two weeks due to a blast in a gold mine in east China's Shandong Province.

Xinhua

Earlier on Sunday morning, the rescuers lifted a trapped worker. The worker, said to be in extremely weak condition, was lifted from the mine at 11:13am Sunday, and has been rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Currently, 633 people and 407 equipment are at the site for rescue operations.

Twenty-two miners have been trapped about 600 meters underground since the mine blast on January 10 in Qixia, under the city of Yantai, in Shandong Province.

Before Sunday, rescuers had established contact with only 10 of the miners, who are in good physical and psychological condition. Another is believed to have been dead.

Rescuers said Saturday that the 10 workers have returned to a normal diet after relying on nutrient solutions for survival in previous days. Rescue headquarters at the site said that they have sent food, clothes, and other supplies to the 10 miners through a channel.