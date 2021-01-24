News / Nation

Chinese police arrest 416,000 fugitives in 2020

Xinhua
  16:38 UTC+8, 2021-01-24       0
Chinese police apprehended 416,000 fugitives in 2020, including 68 offenders on a class-A wanted list issued by the Ministry of Public Security.
Chinese police apprehended 416,000 fugitives in 2020, including 68 offenders on a class-A wanted list issued by the Ministry of Public Security.

A total of 5,768 gang-related fugitives were arrested in 2020, accounting for 99 percent of the 5,824 fugitives wanted on suspicion of gang-related and organized crimes, according to statistics released by the ministry.

Police nationwide also stepped up efforts to crack unsolved fatal criminal cases in 2020, arresting 5,381 fugitives, 2,082 of whom had been at large for more than 20 years.

The oldest fatal case solved in 2020 occurred 42 years ago, said the ministry, noting that new technologies played a part in cracking the cold cases.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
