Chinese vlogger Li Ziqi sets new Guinness World Record with 14.1 million YouTube subscribers

  21:40 UTC+8, 2021-02-03
Chinese vlogger Li Ziqi set a new record for "Most subscribers for a Chinese language channel on YouTube" with 14.1 million subscribers, Guinness World Records announced Tuesday.
Chinese vlogger Li Ziqi sets new Guinness World Record with 14.1 million YouTube subscribers
Li Ziqi poses for photographs with her dog and the Guinness World Records certificate.

Chinese vlogger Li Ziqi set a new record for "Most subscribers for a Chinese language channel on YouTube" with 14.1 million subscribers, Guinness World Records announced on Tuesday.

Li's YouTube channel named "李子柒 Liziqi" had 11.4 million subscribers on July 16, 2020. The new record was verified on January 25, 2021.

Li, 31, is a food and country-life blogger, entrepreneur and Internet celebrity. She activated her YouTube channel on August 22, 2017, and posted her first video "Making a dress with grape skins, what kind of experience is it?" two days later, which has garnered more than 20.4 million views so far.

Her latest post presents how to make pickles and cure meat during Minor Snow and Major Snow – the 20th and 21st solar terms of the traditional Chinese lunar calendar. The short video has more than 7.5 million views within three weeks of its release.

Chinese vlogger Li Ziqi sets new Guinness World Record with 14.1 million YouTube subscribers
Li Ziqi's YouTube channel has more than 14.2 million subscribers as of February 3, 2021. 

Following her September 2020 video about homemade wine, a netizen commented: "This girl is inspiring millions to return to their roots and live with the earth." And another comment, which garnered the most likes, reads: "She is the strongest woman that I have ever seen, with multiple skills ranging from engineering, landscaping to cooking."

Li's content is about creating dishes from basic ingredients and tools using traditional Chinese techniques, as well as showcasing traditional Chinese handicrafts such as embroidery and idyllic rural life in China.

The slow-paced videos featuring stunning natural scenery have attracted fans around the globe. Through these elaborate productions, the vlogger, overcoming language barriers and bridging cultural gaps, allows more people to understand the beautiful and profound meanings of Chinese culture, said Guinness.

The news soon became a trending topic on Chinese social media, with the hashtag "Li Ziqi sets new Guinness World Record" accumulating 750 million views and 67,000 posts on Sina Weibo as of Wednesday morning.

