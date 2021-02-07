News / Nation

HKSAR govt, schools build future together

Xinhua
  23:23 UTC+8, 2021-02-07       0
Chief secretary for administration of HK hopes the education sector to cultivate a new generation, having a sense of national identity and international perspective.
Xinhua
  23:23 UTC+8, 2021-02-07       0

Matthew Cheung, chief secretary for administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, said on Sunday that he hopes the education sector will work with the HKSAR government to cultivate a new generation who has a sense of national identity and international perspective with the support of the whole society.

The Education Bureau of the HKSAR government earlier issued a circular memorandum to all secondary schools to provide details about the proposals of optimizing the curricula and assessments of the four senior secondary core subjects, including Chinese Language, English Language, Math and Liberal Studies.

The optimizing of Liberal Studies places emphasis on helping senior secondary students understand the situation in Hong Kong, the nation and the contemporary world, as well as their pluralistic and interdependent nature.

Cheung said in his blog that the new curriculum will enable all students to understand the development of the country, the Constitution of the country, the HKSAR Basic Law and the rule of law, deepen their national identity and sense of civic responsibility, and understand contemporary cross-disciplinary issues, so that they can connect the knowledge and skills of different disciplines.

The Education Bureau also issued circulars to schools in Hong Kong to provide guidelines on school administration and education in relation to safeguarding national security.

Hong Kong will remain stable by upholding “one country, two systems” and capitalizing on its advantages to actively integrate into the country’s development and seize the great opportunities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Lin Lixin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     