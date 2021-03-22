News / Nation

Xi says China ready to work with DPRK to preserve peace on Korean Peninsula

Xinhua
  21:31 UTC+8, 2021-03-22       0
Xi Jinping has said that China is willing to work with DPRK and other related parties to uphold the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue.
Xinhua
  21:31 UTC+8, 2021-03-22       0

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has said that China is willing to work with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and other related parties to uphold the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue and preserve peace and stability on the peninsula, so as to make new contributions to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

Xi made the remarks in an exchange of verbal messages with Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) of the DPRK. The messages were delivered by Song Tao, minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, and Ri Ryong Nam, DPRK ambassador to China, during their meeting on Monday in Beijing.

Ri conveyed a verbal message from Kim to Xi, gave a comprehensive briefing on the eighth Congress of the WPK, and spoke highly of the fact that under Xi's leadership, the CPC and the Chinese people have succeeded in combating the global public health crisis and made remarkable achievements in completing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects and in the struggle for the complete eradication of poverty.

Kim said in the message that it is the unswerving position of his, the WPK and the DPRK's people to strengthen and develop DPRK-China relations into an envy of the world, and push forward the socialist cause with friendship and solidarity, adding that the DPRK side firmly believes that DPRK-China friendly relations will be lifted and developed in accordance with the requirements of the times as well as the aspirations, wishes and fundamental interests of the two peoples.

Song conveyed the verbal message of Xi to Kim, in which Xi once again congratulated on the successful holding of the eighth Congress of the WPK. Xi said that the traditional friendship between China and the DPRK is a precious treasure shared by the two parties, two countries and two peoples.

Under the new situation, the Chinese side stands ready to work with the DPRK comrades to maintain, consolidate and develop China-DPRK relations, and strive to achieve new outcomes in the socialist causes of both countries, so as to bring more benefits to both peoples, Xi said in his message.

Noting that the world is now undergoing transformations rarely seen in a century, which is overlapped by the once-in-a-century pandemic, while the international and regional situation is witnessing profound changes, Xi said the Chinese side is willing to work with the DPRK side and other related parties to stick to the direction of political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue and preserve peace and stability on the peninsula, so as to make new and positive contributions to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     