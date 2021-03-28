News / Nation

Former provincial legislator expelled from CPC

Xinhua
  15:14 UTC+8, 2021-03-28       0
Shi Wenqing, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial People's Congress, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China.
Xinhua
  15:14 UTC+8, 2021-03-28       0

Shi Wenqing, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial People's Congress, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the country's top anti-graft body announced in a statement on Sunday.

The announcement from the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission came after an investigation by the authority into Shi's case.

Shi was found to have severely breached political discipline, embezzling public funds for personal expenses and accepting gifts and money, according to the anti-graft body.

He was also found to have abused his power to seek benefits for others in business operations, financing and loans as well as in the handling of criminal cases, and accepted huge amounts of money and property in return.

In accordance with the law and Party regulations, the top anti-graft body has decided to expel him from the Party, confiscate his illicit gains and hand his case over to the judicial organ.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     