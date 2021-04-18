News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, all of which are imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.
Of them, four each were reported in Guangdong and Shaanxi, two each in Shanghai and Sichuan, and one each in Inner Mongolia, Fujian, Henan and Yunnan.

One new suspected COVID-19 case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.

A total of 5,504 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 5,268 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 236 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,499 by Saturday, including 314 patients still receiving treatment, five of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 85,549 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Saturday.

Fifteen asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 320 asymptomatic cases, of whom 304 were imported, under medical observation on Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, 11,653 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 209 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,072 cases, including 11 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,258 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,033 had been discharged in Taiwan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
