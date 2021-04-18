News / Nation

China holds national parent-child reading event

Xinhua
  21:51 UTC+8, 2021-04-18       0
A national parent-child reading event was held on Sunday in the run-up to the 26th World Book Day on April 23.
Xinhua
  21:51 UTC+8, 2021-04-18       0

A national parent-child reading event was held on Sunday in the run-up to the 26th World Book Day on April 23.

Aimed at passing down revolutionary legacy to future generations, this year's event featured a series of activities including awarding of revolutionary history books to family representatives and a tour of the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing in which children and their parents participated.

During the event, over 100 kinds of books were recommended to the participating families, which introduce the revolutionary history of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Some books were read out at the event.

The event was also held in tandem with cities and places renowned for rich revolutionary heritage, including Shanghai, where the first CPC National Congress was held in 1921, and the Jinggang Mountains, known as the "cradle of the Chinese revolution", in east China's Jiangxi Province.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
CPC
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     