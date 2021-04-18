China holds national parent-child reading event

A national parent-child reading event was held on Sunday in the run-up to the 26th World Book Day on April 23.

Aimed at passing down revolutionary legacy to future generations, this year's event featured a series of activities including awarding of revolutionary history books to family representatives and a tour of the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing in which children and their parents participated.

During the event, over 100 kinds of books were recommended to the participating families, which introduce the revolutionary history of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Some books were read out at the event.

The event was also held in tandem with cities and places renowned for rich revolutionary heritage, including Shanghai, where the first CPC National Congress was held in 1921, and the Jinggang Mountains, known as the "cradle of the Chinese revolution", in east China's Jiangxi Province.