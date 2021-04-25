News / Nation

Chinese customs seize fossilized teeth of prehistoric shark

Xinhua
  14:59 UTC+8, 2021-04-25       0
The customs in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality have seized two fossilized teeth of a megalodon, a prehistoric species of shark.
Xinhua
  14:59 UTC+8, 2021-04-25       0

The customs in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality have seized two fossilized teeth of a megalodon, a prehistoric species of shark.

The fossils, weighing 104.8 grams and 57.6 grams each, were found in a parcel when going through the customs in Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport.

The megalodon, meaning "big tooth," was a giant shark that lived roughly 28 million to 150,000 years ago. It is believed to be a fierce predator in prehistoric oceans with a bite force five times that of a great white shark.

With a presumed maximum length of 18 meters and a weight of 50-70 tons, it is one of the largest predators of all time.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     