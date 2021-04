Meituan says it will cooperate with any investigation after the State Administration for Market Regulation announces it has launched an investigation based on a tip-off.

China's top market regulator has launched an investigation into e-commerce platform Meituan for suspected monopoly acts.

The investigation is based on a tip-off, the State Administration for Market Regulation said on Monday.

Meituan said it will cooperate with any investigation and improve the management of its businesses to abide by regulations.