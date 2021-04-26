News / Nation

China's IP protection gains more recognition: survey

The Chinese public is growing increasingly satisfied with the country's protection of intellectual property rights (IPR), according to the latest survey released by the industry watchdog on Monday.

The results of the survey on social satisfaction with China's IPR protection last year show a record high of 80.05 out of 100 points, 1.07 points higher than the figure in 2019.

The survey was based on responses from 12,000 respondents, including IPR holders, professionals and the general public.

It contains several sub-indexes to gauge the level of social satisfaction, and the sub-index for law and policy protection scored the highest with 82.8 points. Nearly 97 percent of respondents thought China's legal system of IPR was further improved.

Among rights holders, enterprise satisfaction exceeded 80 points.

Zhang Zhicheng, head of the protection department of the National Intellectual Property Administration, attributed the high satisfaction to stronger legislation.

China promulgated a series of laws, regulations and IPR protection guidelines last year, including amendments to the patent law and copyright law, which have won the recognition of right holders, said Zhang at a press conference in Beijing.

The survey results are also consistent with those of global surveys, such as the International IP Index released in March by the US Chamber of Commerce.

