Chinese mainland reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of all the cases, six were reported in Guangdong, four in Shanghai, three in Guangxi, and one each in Fujian and Yunnan.

A new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Saturday, the commission said.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday, it added.

A total of 5,688 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 5,401 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 287 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,686 by Saturday, including 325 patients still receiving treatment, four of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 85,725 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were 11 suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Saturday.

A total of 16 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 319 asymptomatic cases, of whom 310 were imported, under medical observation by Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, 11,782 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,132 cases, including 12 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,432 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,053 had been discharged in Taiwan.