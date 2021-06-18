Chinese mainland reports 23 new COVID-19 case

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Guangdong Province.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Also newly reported were 22 imported cases, of which eight were reported in Guangdong, five in Fujian, three each in Shanghai and Zhejiang, two in Yunnan, and one in Tianjin.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday.