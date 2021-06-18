7 trapped miners rescued in north China coal mine accident

Seven people who were trapped in a coal mine roof collapse were all rescued in north China's Shanxi Province on Friday, rescuers said.

The miners were lifted out of the tunnel at 5:13am on Friday after being trapped for almost two days in Taiye Coal Mine operated by Shanxi Jinliu energy company in Linxian County.

The accident happened at 8am on Wednesday in a transportation tunnel of the mine.

The rescued miners have been sent to a hospital for a comprehensive health check, and the investigation of the accident is underway.