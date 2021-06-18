Delta region city steps up SCO cooperation

Agreements are reached at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization conference in Lianyungang to enhance economic and trade cooperation and facilitate access of imports and exports.

Lianyungang, a city in the Yangtze River Delta region, has stepped up exchanges and cooperation with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

At an SCO round table conference in the city in neighboring Jiangsu Province on Friday participants reached agreements to enhance economic and trade cooperation and facilitate convenient access of imports and exports.

The conference was hosted by the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Lianyungang government.

As a key city in the Belt and Road Initiative and the economic corridor of the new Eurasian continental bridge, Lianyungang serves as a window of opening-up and a land-and-sea transport hub.

With the flourishing economic development of members of SCO and the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, Lianyungang is in full swing in the construction of a marine base of the SCO and a Sino-Kazakhstan logistics cooperation base.

Ti Gong

Lianyungang has enhanced exchanges and cooperation with SCO members and hosted a number of events such as agriculture business negotiations and the fifth China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum.

The port city has developed a business and trade logistics system with shipping routes to countries including Turkey, Germany, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

"Lianyungang has been promoting the connection of deep-water port, international shipping and logistics parks to create a convenient, efficient and safe Eurasian Continental land-sea transport passage," said Xiang Xuelong, the city's Party secretary.

The round table meeting focused on the demands of SCO in promoting international industry cooperation and facilitating trade with the aim of forming an international logistics cooperation relationship.