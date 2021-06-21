Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Also newly reported were 16 imported cases, of which six were reported in Guangdong, three in Yunnan, two in Beijing, one each in Shanghai, Jiangsu, Fujian, Henan and Sichuan.

No new suspected cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday.

A total of 6,414 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 6,042 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 372 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,604 by Sunday, including 519 patients still receiving treatment, 17 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,449 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Sunday.

A total of 19 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all from outside the mainland. There were 462 asymptomatic cases, including 441 arriving from outside the mainland, under medical observation by Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 11,886 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 53 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 14,005 cases, including 549 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,614 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,133 had been discharged in Taiwan.