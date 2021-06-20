News / Nation

Over 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

CGTN
  20:46 UTC+8, 2021-06-20       0
More than 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across China as of Saturday, the National Health Commission (NHC) said Sunday.
CGTN
  20:46 UTC+8, 2021-06-20       0
Over 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

A medical staff is administering a COVID-19 vaccine shot to a citizen in a mobile vaccination vehicle in Shanghai, China, June 19, 2021.

More than 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across China as of Saturday, the National Health Commission (NHC) said Sunday.

China accelerated its pace of free COVID-19 vaccinations for the whole nation since late March. The country hit the landmark figure of 100 million vaccinations on March 27.

The vaccination rate spiraled further to hit 200 million on April 20. The pace of inoculation kept speeding up with 300 million jabs on May 7, 500 million on May 23 and 1 billion on June 19.

Over 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

At present, the country is conducting clinical trials for 21 COVID-19 vaccine candidates. While four vaccines have been granted conditional marketing approval, three have been authorized for emergency use in the country.

China's nationwide vaccination campaign is open to people aged over 18. The country has also approved the emergency use of domestic inactivated vaccines on people aged 3 to 17. Detailed policies will be formulated for the immunization of this age group based on the specific COVID-19 situation.

By the end of this year, at least 70 percent of the population in the country is expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19, said Zeng Yixin, deputy head of NHC.

The large-scale vaccination campaign carried out across the country has shown that Chinese COVID-19 vaccines are safe, said Zeng, noting that the incidence rates of common side effects caused by the vaccines were well within the international standards. 

Source: CGTN   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     