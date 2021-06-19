Rescue underway as residential building collapses in C China's Hunan
The rescue mission is underway after a residential building collapsed in Rucheng County, Chenzhou City, central China's Hunan Province on Saturday.
The accident took place at around 1:00 p.m. local time, while the casualties remain unknown.
Source: CGTN Editor: Chen Xiaoli
