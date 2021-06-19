Chinese mainland reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Guangdong Province.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Also newly reported were 24 imported cases, of which eight were reported in Guangdong, six in Shanghai, four in Fujian, two each in Yunnan and Shaanxi, and one each in Beijing and Zhejiang.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Friday.