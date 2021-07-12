PLA expels US destroyer from China's territorial waters off Xisha Islands
The Chinese People's Liberation Army expelled a US guided-missile destroyer after it trespassed into China's territorial waters near the Xisha Islands in the South China Sea.
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) expelled a US guided-missile destroyer after it trespassed into China's territorial waters near the Xisha Islands in the South China Sea, PLA Southern Theater Command spokesperson Tian Junli said in a statement released on Monday.
