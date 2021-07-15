News / Nation

2 workers ride crane to rescue boy from burning room

Sun Jiayi
  13:16 UTC+8, 2021-07-15       0
They used axes and hammers to free the boy trapped in burglar mesh.
Sun Jiayi
  13:16 UTC+8, 2021-07-15       0
2 workers ride crane to rescue boy from burning room
Changsha Media Group

A screen shot shows two construction workers rescuing a boy trapped in a burning home in Suining, Sichuan Province, on July 11.

Two workers caught a lift on a tower crane to rescue a boy trapped in the burglar mesh of a burning room on the top floor of a high-rise building in Sichuan Province.

An apartment on the top floor of the residential building in Suining City had caught fire, trapping the boy in the mesh, Changsha Media Group reported on Tuesday.

The workers, on the job at a nearby construction site, broke the mesh with axes and hammers and successfully saved the boy.

"It took us three minutes to be lifted up, break the steel bars and get the boy out. When we arrived, he was weakly crying for help," one of the men, Guo Bing, said.

The two rescuers and the crane operator were awarded 10,000 yuan (US$1,545) for their bravery and kindness, CMG reported.

The boy is being treated in hospital and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

2 workers ride crane to rescue boy from burning room
Changsha Media Group

Two workers are lifted by a tower crane to reach the boy.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     