Plastic surgery clinic ordered closure after a patient dies

A plastic surgery clinic in east China's Hangzhou was responsible for the death of a woman who developed serious infections after liposuction procedures, according to an assessment by medical experts, said Hangzhou Health Commission today.

The 33-year-old woman, surnamed Dai, received liposuction at the clinic on May 2, after which she developed serious infections and multiple organ failure. She was transferred to the intensive care units of two other hospitals, and eventually died on July 13.

Huayan plastic surgery clinic didn't fully understand the patient's condition before the procedure, operated improperly and delayed postoperative observation and treatment, the health regulator said, adding the clinic will bear the full responsibility of the patient's death and make compensation.

The clinic was given a warning, fined an unspecified amount, and ordered to shut down for correction. The medical professionals responsible for the fatal mistake would be further held accountable, the commission said.