Womens' rights agency ordered to remove job notice

The Women's Federation of Hainan Province has removed a recruitment notice which says the position favors men after it was accused of discriminating against women, The Beijing News reported.

The notice, which advertised for an office clerk, with preference for men, was issued by the federation's office in Qiongshan District, Haikou City.

The vice president of the women's rights agency in Qiongshan claimed the job description was inaccurate as they were looking for a driver to remote areas.

Despite the explanation, the women's federation of Qiongshan District was ordered to rectify and remove the ad immediately.