Chinese mainland reports 50 new COVID-19 cases

  09:55 UTC+8, 2021-07-22
The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 12 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, of which 11 were reported in Jiangsu and one in Yunnan.
  09:55 UTC+8, 2021-07-22

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 12 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, of which 11 were reported in Jiangsu and one in Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Also reported were 38 new imported cases, of which 21 were reported in Yunnan, seven in Guangdong, five in Sichuan, two each in Shanghai and Shaanxi, and one in Hunan.

One suspected case that arrived from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday.

A total of 7,125 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 6,580 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 545 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 92,414 by Wednesday, including 638 patients still receiving treatment, 16 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,140 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 18 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of which 11 were from outside the mainland and seven from Jiangsu. There were 456 asymptomatic cases, of which 441 were imported, under medical observation by Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 11,970 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 56 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 15,478 cases, including 778 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,688 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 53 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 12,382 had been discharged in Taiwan.

Source: Xinhua
