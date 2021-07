China will not follow the World Health Organization's suggested plan on second phase of coronavirus origin-tracing, Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the NHC, said on Thursday.

China will not follow the World Health Organization's suggested plan on second phase of coronavirus origin-tracing, Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the National Health Commission, said at a press briefing Thursday.

The work plan on the second-phase origins study proposed by the WHO contains language that doesn't respect science, said Zeng.