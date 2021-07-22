﻿
China's Nanjing launches citywide nucleic acid testing after airport COVID-19 infections

Xinhua
  11:28 UTC+8, 2021-07-22
Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, launched an all-inclusive nucleic acid testing campaign Wednesday after 17 airport workers tested positive for COVID-19.
Medical workers take swab samples from residents for COVID-19 test at a testing site in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, on July 21, 2021. 

Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, launched an all-inclusive nucleic acid testing campaign Wednesday after 17 airport workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Medical personnel continued the testing campaign overnight in residential communities. Community workers and volunteers have been mobilized to help maintain order as people queue for tests.

The mega-city with a population of more than 9.3 million has classified 10 areas as medium-risk for COVID-19 and implemented closed management.

The 17 airport workers were tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine nucleic acid testing for airport staff.

The municipal government has urged residents not to leave the city unless necessary. Anyone leaving the city must produce a negative nucleic acid test certificate issued within 48 hours of their departure. The rule does not apply to transit passengers.

