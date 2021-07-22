﻿
News / Nation

Death toll rises to 13 in flooded tunnel in South China

Xinhua
  11:35 UTC+8, 2021-07-22       0
By Wednesday night, 13 workers trapped in a flooded tunnel in Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province, have been confirmed dead and their bodies have been found by rescuers.
Xinhua
  11:35 UTC+8, 2021-07-22       0

By Wednesday night, 13 workers trapped in a flooded tunnel in Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province, have been confirmed dead and their bodies have been found by rescuers, according to the on-site rescue headquarters.

A total of 14 workers were trapped in the construction site of the Shijingshan tunnel, part of the city's Xingye expressway, when the site was flooded at approximately 3:30am on July 15.

Rescue for the remaining worker continues, the headquarters said.

More than 2,400 rescuer workers and over 200 rescue vehicles have been dispatched to the scene. However, the narrowness of the tunnel and complicated hydrological, geological and meteorological conditions have complicated rescue work, according to sources with the headquarters. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     