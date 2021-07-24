Chinese mainland reports 35 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 13 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 12 in Jiangsu Province and one in Sichuan Province.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 13 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 12 in Jiangsu Province and one in Sichuan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Also reported were 22 new imported cases, of which five each were reported in Guangdong and Yunnan, four in Fujian, three in Sichuan, two in Shanghai and one each in Tianjin, Henan and Hubei.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the day.