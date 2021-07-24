﻿
News / Nation

East China city reports 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  14:59 UTC+8, 2021-07-24       0
The eastern Chinese city of Nanjing on Friday reported 12 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and four asymptomatic ones, local health authorities said on Saturday.
Xinhua
  14:59 UTC+8, 2021-07-24       0
East China city reports 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
Xinhua

Staffers disinfect Nanjing Lukou International Airport on July 22, 2021.

The eastern Chinese city of Nanjing on Friday reported 12 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and four asymptomatic ones, local health authorities said on Saturday.

By Friday, the number of locally transmitted confirmed cases in the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the capital city of Jiangsu Province had risen to 35, with another 18 asymptomatic ones, according to the Nanjing municipal health commission.

All the new infections reported on Friday are staff of the city's airport and their close contacts, said Yang Dasuo, deputy director of the municipal health commission.

All the 35 confirmed cases are under treatment in a designated hospital and are in stable condition, Yang said. The 18 asymptomatic ones are in isolation and under medical management in the same hospital, the official added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     