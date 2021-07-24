East China city reports 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

The eastern Chinese city of Nanjing on Friday reported 12 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and four asymptomatic ones, local health authorities said on Saturday.

Xinhua

By Friday, the number of locally transmitted confirmed cases in the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the capital city of Jiangsu Province had risen to 35, with another 18 asymptomatic ones, according to the Nanjing municipal health commission.

All the new infections reported on Friday are staff of the city's airport and their close contacts, said Yang Dasuo, deputy director of the municipal health commission.

All the 35 confirmed cases are under treatment in a designated hospital and are in stable condition, Yang said. The 18 asymptomatic ones are in isolation and under medical management in the same hospital, the official added.