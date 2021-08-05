Chinese mainland reports 85 new COVID-19 cases

Of the locally transmitted cases, 40 were reported in Jiangsu, nine in Hunan, three each in Beijing, Shandong, Henan and Yunnan, and one in Hubei, according to the commission.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 62 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Also reported were 23 new imported cases, of which nine were reported in Shanghai, eight in Yunnan, three in Fujian, two in Guangdong, and one in Shandong.

Two suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were newly reported in Shanghai on Wednesday.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported, the commission added.