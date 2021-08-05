Typhoon Lupit makes second landfall in southeast China's Fujian

Typhoon Lupit made its second landfall in Zhangzhou, east China's Fujian Province, at around 4:50pm on Thursday with a maximum wind force of 18 meters per second at its center.

Typhoon Lupit made its second landfall in Zhangzhou City, east China's Fujian Province, at around 4:50pm on Thursday with a maximum wind force of 18 meters per second at its center, according to the meteorological observatory of Fujian.

It was just hours after the ninth typhoon this year landed in south China's Shantou city, Guangdong Province, at about 11:20am Thursday, packing winds of up to 23 meters per second at its center, the National Meteorological Center said.