Chinese schools may consider postponing new semester start due to COVID-19

  2021-08-05
Schools in China's areas classified as having medium or high risks of COVID-19 outbreaks may delay the start of the upcoming autumn semester, an education official said Thursday.

Liu Peijun, an official with the Ministry of Education, told a press conference that should there exist the medium or high-risk areas right before the start of the new semester, schools in the areas will adopt postponement accordingly.

COVID-19 prevention and control is the top priority for the new semester's work, the official said.

Local education authorities and schools have been asked to carefully make thorough preparations for various scenarios to ensure a smooth and safe start of the new semester, Liu said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
