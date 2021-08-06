China launches Zhongxing-2E satellite into space
China sent the Zhongxing-2E satellite into space on a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province early today.
Xinhua
China sent the Zhongxing-2E satellite into space on a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province at 0:30am on Friday.
The satellite has entered its preset orbit.
Friday's launch was the 383rd mission of the Long March rocket series.
