China launches Zhongxing-2E satellite into space

China sent the Zhongxing-2E satellite into space on a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province at 0:30am on Friday.

The satellite has entered its preset orbit.

Friday's launch was the 383rd mission of the Long March rocket series.