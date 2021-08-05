News / Nation

Cooling-off period credited with number of divorces nearly halving

Liu Yuqi
  21:17 UTC+8, 2021-08-05       0
With the help of the cooling-off period, more rational and comprehensive judgments can be made, expert says.
Liu Yuqi
  21:17 UTC+8, 2021-08-05       0

The number of divorces in the first six months of this year nearly halved after China introduced a 30-day cooling-off period before divorce in last year's newly adopted Civil Code.

Since the new rule came into effect on January 1, 2021, some 966,000 divorces were granted in the first six months in China, according to latest statistics released on August 3 by the Ministry of Civil Affairs. 

The number plummeted by around 47 percent compared with the first half of 2019.

Cooling-off period credited with number of divorces nearly halving
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

The first half of 2020 saw an unusually low number of divorces because civil service operations were stopped for a while at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professor Dong Yuzheng, a population expert and head of Guangdong Academy of Population Development, believes the decline was related to the newly introduced cooling-off period before divorce. This allows people to calm down and sort out their issues, Yicai reported.

With the help of the cooling-off period, more rational and comprehensive judgments can be made so that some couples might solve disputes and withdraw their divorce application, Dong said.

On the other hand, the general population who reach their marriage age is also shrinking, a factor which also reflects on the downturn in divorces. 

Data shows that the number of marriage registrations in China has been falling in recent years. Last year there were 8.13 million marriage registrations, the lowest since 2003, and only 60 percent of the peak reached in 2013.

The cooling-off period before divorce, a legal practice implemented in the Civil Code, requires couples who apply for divorce to think twice before ending their relationship. 

As the code stands, when a couple apply for a divorce at the civil affairs department, their application will be approved after 30 days if neither party withdraws the divorce application.

Divorces vs marriages by regions in the H1

Cooling-off period credited with number of divorces nearly halving
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     