Chinese mainland reports 124 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 80 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 61 were reported in Jiangsu, nine in Hunan, six in Hubei, one each in Inner Mongolia, Henan, Hainan and Yunnan, according to the commission.

Also reported were 44 new imported cases, of which 13 were reported in Guangdong, 10 in Yunnan, eight each in Shanghai and Shandong, two each in Sichuan and Shaanxi and one in Tianjin.

Three suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were newly reported in Shanghai on Thursday.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported, the commission added.