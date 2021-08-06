News / Nation

China's Zhengzhou further steps up COVID-19 prevention, control

Xinhua
  18:36 UTC+8, 2021-08-06       0
The central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, capital of Henan Province, has further tightened epidemic prevention and control measures after a recent resurgence of COVID-19 infections.
Xinhua
  18:36 UTC+8, 2021-08-06       0

The central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, capital of Henan Province, has further tightened epidemic prevention and control measures after a recent resurgence of COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities on Thursday.

The city classified 15 new areas as medium-risk for COVID-19 on Thursday, began its second round of nucleic acid testing at 9am on Thursday, and will complete the sampling process at 5pm on Friday.

According to the education department, the city's primary school enrollment has been postponed.

All residential communities and villages in the city will implement closed-loop management, urging residents in medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19 to quarantine at home, and calling on people not to leave the city unless necessary.

Zhengzhou will also suspend intercity passenger bus services and reduce the frequency of urban bus departures. Taxis and ride-hailing cars are not permitted to enter medium and high-risk areas, and are only allowed to operate in urban areas.

Closed venues such as public bathrooms, beauty salons, entertainment venues, offline training institutions, and nurseries are temporarily closed. Dining in restaurants is also strictly prohibited.

Henan reported 21 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 102 asymptomatic cases from July 31 to August 5 in the latest resurgence of COVID-19, the provincial health commission said on Friday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     