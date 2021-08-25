Chinese mainland reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported four new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases: two in Shanghai, and one each in Jiangsu and Yunnan.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported four new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including two in Shanghai, and one each in Jiangsu and Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Also reported were 16 new imported cases, including six in Yunnan, four in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, one each in Tianjin, Jiangsu, and Henan.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai as well, the commission added.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, said the commission.