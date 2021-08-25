China's Zhangjiajie reopens as COVID-19 subdued

Zhangjiajie, a renowned tourist city, lifted traffic restrictions starting at 8am on Wednesday after the recent resurgence of COVID-19 has been subdued.

Imaginechina

The decision was made as the whole of Zhangjiajie has been classified as a low-risk area for COVID-19, according to the municipal government.

Public transport in the city will also be resumed.

Zhangjiajie, known for its scenic mountains, closed all its tourist sites and upgraded risk levels for COVID-19 on July 30 after the city reported one confirmed locally transmitted case of COVID-19.