Zhangjiajie, a renowned tourist city, lifted traffic restrictions starting at 8am on Wednesday after the recent resurgence of COVID-19 has been subdued.
Xinhua
  10:03 UTC+8, 2021-08-25       0
China's Zhangjiajie reopens as COVID-19 subdued
Imaginechina

Medical staffers in full protective clothing in Zhangjiajie City, Hunan Province, on August 22, 2021.

Zhangjiajie, a renowned tourist city in central China's Hunan Province, lifted traffic restrictions starting at 8am on Wednesday after the recent resurgence of COVID-19 has been subdued.

The decision was made as the whole of Zhangjiajie has been classified as a low-risk area for COVID-19, according to the municipal government.

Public transport in the city will also be resumed.

Zhangjiajie, known for its scenic mountains, closed all its tourist sites and upgraded risk levels for COVID-19 on July 30 after the city reported one confirmed locally transmitted case of COVID-19.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
