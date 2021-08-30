China's Zhurong rover marks 100 days of operation on Mars
China's Mars rover Zhurong has been operational on the red planet for 100 Earth days, the China National Space Administration announced on Monday.
Beijing Aerospace Control Center
The CNSA on the same day released a series of new images of the Mars mission.
