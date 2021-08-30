Over 2,000 evacuated as storms batter China's Chongqing

Heavy rain has led to the flooding of four rivers in southwest China's Chongqing, and more than 2,000 people have been evacuated.

Heavy rain has led to the flooding of four rivers in southwest China's Chongqing, and more than 2,000 people have been evacuated, according to Chongqing's flood control and drought relief headquarters.

Statistics from the Chongqing hydrological monitoring station show that between 8am Sunday and 8am Monday, nine districts and counties were hit by rainstorms, and the water levels of 12 rivers surpassed the warning level.

In Wuxi County, more than 260 shops were flooded due to constant rain. Local public security and emergency departments have jointly established rescue teams to help shop owners transfer materials and evacuate people who are trapped to safe areas. So far, more than 1,700 people in the county have been evacuated.

Rainstorms have also triggered natural disasters and traffic disruptions in the county. Power supply and telecommunication in some rural areas have been affected.

Heavy rain is expected to continue in parts of Chongqing until Tuesday. The municipal flood control and drought relief headquarters has ordered relevant districts, counties and departments to strengthen rain monitoring, carry out emergency rescue and disaster relief work, and properly relocate those affected.