News / Nation

China releases proposal to safeguard cyberspace from disinformation

Xinhua
  20:25 UTC+8, 2021-09-01       0
The Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission on Wednesday released a proposal on safeguarding cyberspace from disinformation.
Xinhua
  20:25 UTC+8, 2021-09-01       0

The Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission on Wednesday released a proposal on safeguarding cyberspace from disinformation, together with other relevant entities and platforms.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, China's cyberspace has witnessed the circulation of various forms of disinformation, which have grossly misled public opinion and infringed on the netizens' legitimate rights, said the proposal.

It has become a general consensus that efforts should be made to address the issue of Internet disinformation and create a purified eco-system in cyberspace, the proposal added.

Every subject involved in Internet activities should abide by relevant laws, regulations and public moral codes and resolutely oppose the production and transmission of cyberspace disinformation, said the proposal.

It also outlined efforts to enhance the primary responsibility for Internet platforms and raise public awareness of the rule of law and science to better harness the Internet.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     