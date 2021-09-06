'Free Guy' continues leading Chinese box office

US sci-fi action film "Free Guy" maintained its top ranking in the Chinese mainland box office chart on Sunday.

US sci-fi action film "Free Guy" maintained its top ranking in the Chinese mainland box office chart on Sunday, figures released by the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday.

The movie, following a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game and decides to become the hero of his own story, raked in about 41.94 million yuan (around US$6.50 million) on its tenth day of screening.

Another sci-fi action picture "The Tomorrow War" saw a box office of 16.23 million yuan, ranking the second on Sunday.

It was followed by the domestic action film "Raging Fire," which generated 15.04 million yuan.