Central China's Henan issues second-highest alert for rainstorms

Central China's Henan Province issued orange alerts for rainstorms twice on Saturday at 5 am and 9 am respectively, the provincial weather bureau said.

The local meteorological observatory forecast a new round of downpours Saturday with precipitation up to 100 mm in several cities.

Mountainous areas are at risk of mountain torrents. Waterlogging is also likely in low-lying farmland areas, said the authorities.

Henan experienced heavy rainfalls from July 16 that had claimed more than 300 lives.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system. Red represents the most severe, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.