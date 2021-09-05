News / Nation

China increases gov't procurement in 2020: ministry

CGTN
  14:53 UTC+8, 2021-09-05       0
Government procurement in China rose 11.8 percent last year as it played an increasing role in supporting economic and social development, showed data from the Ministry of Finance.
CGTN
  14:53 UTC+8, 2021-09-05       0

Government procurement in China rose 11.8 percent last year as it played an increasing role in supporting economic and social development, showed data from the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

The value of national government procurement reached 3.7 trillion yuan (about US$572.5 billion) in 2020, the MOF data showed.

The amount accounted for 10.2 percent of the national fiscal spending and 3.6 percent of China's economic output.

Government purchase has aided the development of green industries, small businesses and poor regions, according to the ministry.

Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises signed contracts worth 2.8 trillion yuan in government purchase last year, accounting for 75.5 percent of the total purchase value, the data showed.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     