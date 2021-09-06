12 dead in road accident in central China's Anhui
Twelve people died after a vehicle fell off a cliff in Taihu County, in central China's Anhui Province on Sunday afternoon at around 2pm.
It's not immediately clear how many people were in the vehicle when the accident happened.
The rescue operation is still underway.
