'Taiwan independence' a dead-end: FM spokesperson

  20:08 UTC+8, 2021-09-07       0
A foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday warned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority that "Taiwan independence" leads to a dead-end and the "dollar diplomacy" trick is despicable.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks after Taiwan warned Honduras against "flashy and false" promises by the Chinese mainland after Honduran presidential candidate Xiomara Castro vowed to establish diplomatic relations with China if her party wins the election in November.

"Following the one-China principle is the overriding trend with popular support, and China welcomes all the words and deeds that align with the one-China principle," Wang said.

There is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory. The one-China principle is a widely recognized norm for international relations and universal consensus of the international community, he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
